By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Oct 28 Sterling inched up on Friday but
was slightly lower than where it started the week, with
Thursday's stronger-than-expected third-quarter GDP data failing
to allay worries Britain's vote to leave the European Union will
drag down its economy.
Sterling has lost almost a fifth of its value against the
dollar since the June 23 vote for Brexit, and there had
been worries that the economy would also take an immediate hit
as foreign investment dried up and consumers lost confidence.
But Thursday's data showed that the economy grew 0.5 percent
in July, August and September, with growth accelerating to 2.3
percent on an annual basis - the strongest pace in more than a
year.
Though the numbers gave sterling a brief fillip, sending it
to a one-week high of $1.2273, the currency closed the day more
than a cent lower than that. It stayed well below that peak on
Friday, inching up 0.1 percent on the day to $1.2178.
"This is very much in line with what we've been seeing since
the start of October, where the market no longer has been
looking at economic data that refers to a period in the past,"
said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.
"Politics this month has really taken precedence over the
economic data ... sterling appears to be looking ahead into what
still is a cloud of political uncertainty."
Foley said sterling's losses had accelerated in October
after Prime Minister Theresa May raised the prospect of Britain
undergoing the "hard Brexit" feared by markets: losing access to
the single market by prioritising tighter controls on
immigration.
Sterling is on track for a more than 6 percent monthly fall
against the dollar - its weakest performance since June - after
having fallen only gradually between July and September.
Against the euro, which has itself fallen sharply this
month, the pound is down 3 percent on the month. It was 0.1
percent down on Friday at 89.65 pence per euro.
Focus will now shift to the Bank of England's latest
quarterly inflation report and monetary policy committee
(MPC)meeting next week.
In early September, the BoE said it was likely to cut rates
again this year if the economy slowed.
But sterling's weakness, a rise in inflation expectations
and the latest growth data have prompted most to rule out a Nov.
3 cut - around three quarters of the 60 economists polled by
Reuters in the latest poll expect rates to stay at 0.25 percent
for the rest of the year.
"While we think that sterling volatility narrowly favours
the MPC to stay on hold for now, we suspect it is only a matter
time before a deterioration in the real economy gives the BoE
sufficient reason to take the Bank rate to its effective lower
bound," wrote ING currency strategist Viraj Patel, suggesting
0-0.1 percent as that lower bound.
(Editing by Alison Williams)