By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 2 Sterling hit a two-week high
against a dollar weakened by worries about the U.S. presidential
election on Wednesday, as investors waited for construction
sector data for the latest clues on the health of the British
economy.
The battered pound has recovered almost 1 percent this week
, boosted by the news that Bank of England Governor Mark
Carney would extend his tenure until 2019.
Carney's decision eased concerns about perceived attacks on
the Bank's independence in an uncertain political environment,
in which worries over a "hard" UK exit from Europe's single
market have sent sterling tumbling.
The currency built on its gains on Wednesday, climbing as
much as a third of a percent to $1.2285, its highest since Oct.
20, against a dollar that was lower across the board on concerns
that Donald Trump could win the U.S. presidential election.
"That is more about the slight weakness in the dollar than
any great strength in sterling," said Richard Wiltshire, chief
FX broker at ETX capital.
"Brexit is the primary driving force at the moment. Any
rallies in sterling are capped by the fear of the unknown."
Investors are looking to Thursday's BoE policy decision and
quarterly inflation report. Sterling's fall - almost 20 percent
since the vote for Brexit - is expected to push the BoE to raise
its inflation forecasts to show a bigger overshoot of its price
target than at any time since it gained independence in 1997.
Focus was also on the latest purchasing managers' index
(PMI) survey for the construction sector, due at 0930 GMT,
though the impact of political jitters on the pound has mostly
overshadowed economic data in recent months.
The currency didn't react much to the PMI survey for the
manufacturing sector on Tuesday, which showed the highest level
of activity in more than two years.
Against the euro, the pound was steady at 90.37 pence.
"The scale of pound depreciation has over-extended and the
longer we stabilise around current levels, the greater the risk
becomes that we will see a liquidation of short sterling
speculative positions and a recovery of the pound against both
the dollar and the euro," wrote Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ's
head of global markets strategy, Derek Halpenny.
(Reporting by Yumna Mohamed; Editing by Andrew Heavens)