By Yumna Mohamed and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 2 The pound jumped to its highest in
three weeks against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors sold
the greenback on worries that Donald Trump could win the U.S.
presidential election next week.
With opinion polls narrowing, investors are rethinking
long-held bets on a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton.
They worry a Trump victory could delay the rise in U.S. interest
rates they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver in December,
which would weaken the dollar.
Sterling hit as high as $1.2355 earlier in the day, after
Prime Minister Theresa May's said government would do its best
to secure a good deal for the agriculture sector when Britain
leaves the EU, during her weekly questions from parliament.
It had already been given a boost by news London's High
Court will deliver its verdict on Thursday on whether British
parliament as a whole, rather than just the ruling Conservative
government, must invoke Article 50, which will begin the formal
process of leaving the European Union.
"There is dollar weakness across the board because of a
tightening in the polls and repricing of the Fed," said ING
currency strategist Viraj Patel.
"But for sterling in particular you've got a bit of
uncertainty ahead of tomorrow's Bank of England meeting and
we've got this Brexit ruling as well - those could both bring
favourable outcomes," he said.
The BoE will announce its latest policy decision and
quarterly inflation report on Thursday. Sterling's fall - almost
20 percent since the vote for Brexit - is expected to push the
BoE to raise its inflation forecasts to show a bigger overshoot
of its price target than at any time since it gained
independence in 1997.
Ratings agency S&P said on Wednesday that sterling was now
undervalued by as much as 15 percent, but that it will stay
around its current levels for some time, with the BoE likely to
look past a rise of inflation past its 2 percent target in order
to focus on mid-term growth, and therefore to keep monetary
policy accommodative.
Sterling has climbed 1.2 percent this week, boosted on
Monday by news that Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will
extend his tenure to 2019.
Carney's decision eased concern about threats to the Bank's
independence in an uncertain political environment, where
worries over a "hard" UK exit from Europe's single market have
sent sterling tumbling.
"Brexit is the primary driving force at the moment," said
Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX capital. "Any rallies
in sterling are capped by the fear of the unknown."
By 1640 GMT, the pound was up 0.6 percent on the day at
$1.2312. Against the euro, it was steady at 90.24
pence.
(Editing by Alison Williams)