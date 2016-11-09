* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
LONDON Nov 9Sterling rose against a rattled
dollar on Monday in volatile trading after a surprise victory
for Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.
The pound was up 0.2 percent to $1.2410 after
briefly entering negative territory earlier as markets reacted
to Trump's win over Democrat Hillary Clinton who was seen as the
status quo candidate.
Investors were caught off-guard after pricing in a Clinton
victory this week as she broadened her lead in pre-election
polls thanks to a reprieve from a FBI investigation into her use
of a private e-mail server while secretary of state.
While sterling jumped 0.7 percent in early trade as Trump
edged closer to the White House, it has settled since his
acceptance speech. Analysts pointed to the caution with which
traders have approached this election after a surprise British
vote to exit the European Union in June shocked markets.
"Now the dollar and the pound are two highly charged
political risk currencies," said CMC markets chief market
analyst Michael Hewson.
"There's a lot of political risk surrounding both of them so
obviously any weakness the dollar will have is mitigated by
Brexit."
The euro was up more than half a percent against the pound
, after hitting a week's high of 90.26 pence in early
trade.
"The euro has benefitted from dollar and sterling
volatility" Hewson said. "It says something when the euro is
considered a beacon of stability, given the euro zone's own
problems, and it's indicative of the broken politics that are
afflicting global markets."
While declines have been orderly, markets are bracing for a
period of volatility as Trump's victory increases policy
uncertainty and its impact on near-term U.S. and global growth,
which could also influence the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary
policy.
"It's reasonable to assume that the Fed may put December
rate hike preparations on hold until more clarity is reached on
the data, but even more importantly the market will be looking
for confirmation that (Fed) Chair Yellen will not resign,"
Deutsche Bank's George Saravelos said in a note.
