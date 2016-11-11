* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Yumna Mohamed
LONDON, Nov 11 The pound hit above $1.26 for the
first time in five weeks on Friday, on track for its best
fortnightly performance in eight years as investors focused on
risky political events in the euro zone and businessman Donald
Trump's U.S. presidential victory.
Sterling built on gains against the euro after surging to a
six-week high on Thursday as investors unwound short
positions against the pound ahead of an Italian constitutional
referendum in December with the potential impact of Trump's win
on other populist movements in mind.
The currency was also up over half a percent against the
dollar, which has strengthened since the U.S. election
outcome as markets weigh the impact of the Republican's
presidency on global growth.
If Trump's victory foreshadows more victories for populist
politicians in Europe over the next year, that may also give
Britain more cover from the politically driven selling that has
hurt sterling since the Brexit vote in June.
"The pound seems to be riding the resurgent dollar's
coattails, driven by excessive short positioning that leaves the
pound the least vulnerable against the strengthening dollar at
the moment," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at
Credit Agricole in London.
"The other support is that markets believe that Trump's
victory could boost the UK's bargaining position going into the
Brexit negotiations at some point next year. That remains to be
seen."
Last week, the battered pound registered its best week
against the greenback since 2009 as worries eased that Britain
would make a "hard" exit from the European Union and lose its
access to the single market.
Against a weakening euro - which faces a slew of political
events in the coming months, from Italy's referendum next month
to French presidential elections in the spring - the pound
climbed over half a percent. It traded at around 86.24 pence at
0900 GMT, its strongest since the end of September.
But Brexit, the shape of which remains unclear, remains the
main driver of sterling.
"EU bureaucrats will also want to try and discourage the
kind of populism that created Brexit and Trump within its own
states with an unbeneficial deal for the UK," CMC Markets
strategist Jasper Lawler said in a note.
"A bad deal for the UK is self-defeating for the EU
economically, but serves a political purpose of trying to stop
its own eventual break-up."
While the impact of political events on currencies have
overshadowed economic issues, British labour data next week is
expected to continue the recent stream of resilient post-Brexit
figures and may keep the pound relatively supported.
