* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 14 Sterling fell around 1 percent
against the dollar on Monday, as the greenback followed U.S.
bond yields sharply higher across the board on expectations of a
spike in inflation following Donald Trump's U.S. presidential
election victory.
The pound has just recorded its best fortnightly performance
on a trade-weighted basis in eight years, with investors'
focus having turned away from Brexit and towards political risks
elsewhere.
Italy has a constitutional referendum next month, French and
German national elections are due next year and the fallout from
Trump's election is also among the perceived risks.
A Trump presidency was also seen by investors as potentially
strengthening Britain's hand in its negotiations with EU leaders
as it leaves the European Union, a view strategists said had
boosted the pound.
Trump's victory in last Tuesday's election has also sent the
dollar to its highest in 11 months as bond yields have
spiked higher, with expectations that he would boost spending
and put more restrictions on trade, moves seen as potentially
ending the low inflation which has ruled the past decade.
Having surged to a five-week high of $1.2673 last
week, sterling fell to $1.2490 as the dollar soared.
"The fall is on the back of broad dollar strength - the
market is taking the initial view that a president Trump will be
favourable for the dollar in the year ahead," said MUFG currency
economist Lee Hardman.
"The market is placing greater focus on the more positive
aspects of his plans, with the loosening of fiscal policy seen
supporting growth and enabling the Fed to tighten monetary
policy more than the market was anticipating."
Hardman added that Trump's election had taken some attention
away from Brexit and had led to investors unwinding short
positions on the pound.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed speculators cut their bets on pound weakness
for a fifth straight week, after short positions hit a record
high.
"Considering that overall short positioning remains
elevated, further corrective sterling upside seems likely in the
short term," wrote Credit Agricole strategists in a research
note. "We favour upside against the euro, where positioning is
broadly balanced."
Against the euro, sterling edged up 0.1 percent to 86.055
pence, close to a seven-week high of 85.67 pence
struck on Friday.
(Editing by Jon Boyle)