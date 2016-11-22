* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling steadied near a one-week
high on Tuesday, holding on to a more than 1 percent rise
against the dollar the previous day on the view that Britain's
exit from the European Union will be slower -- and softer --
than had been feared.
The pound jumped above $1.25 on Monday after Prime
Minister Theresa May pledged to address business concerns that
Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" into uncertain trading
conditions when it leaves the bloc, hinting at some form of a
transitional agreement.
That was the strongest signal yet that May might be open to
a deal that would offer Britain time to forge a new trading
relationship with the EU when formal divorce talks are
concluded, probably in 2019.
"If the government were to stick to a two-year deadline that
would be unlikely to result in any kind of agreement, so that
would be likely to lead to a really hard Brexit, so this
transitional arrangement is positive," said Societe Generale
currency strategist Alvin Tan.
"If the final agreement takes five years, as some are
saying, or even seven years, like the Canada-EU trade agreement,
then the transitional arrangement is what markets are going to
be focused on. Five to seven years is further than most people's
horizons when it comes to financial markets."
Sterling climbed to as high as $1.2514 in Asian trade, its
strongest in a week, before easing back to around $1.2490 by
0930 GMT, flat on the day.
Against the euro, it edged down 0.2 percent to 85.26 pence
, after trading below 85 pence on Monday - the
pound's strongest in two months.
Sterling was little moved by data showing Britain ran a much
smaller than expected budget deficit in October. Public finances
still looked weak for the year as whole.
The market's focus will now switch to Wednesday's budget
update from the British government. Finance minister Philip
Hammond on Sunday played down the chances of a major new boost
for spending in the autumn statement - his first in his role as
head of the Treasury.
Analysts expect some modest infrastructure spending and
housing stimulus on Wednesday but nothing that would radically
change expectations of a weaker economy next year when difficult
talks begin on the terms of Brexit.
"The lack of details over the UK government's Brexit
strategy has contributed to the wild ride for the pound over the
last couple of months (but) recent price action supports our
view that pound weakness last month was not fundamentally
justified, and driven by excessive bearish sentiment," said MUFG
currency economist Lee Hardman.
"The UK economy has been little impacted so far by the
Brexit uncertainty which, if sustained, should help to further
reverse bearish sentiment towards the pound."
