By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 24 Sterling edged down on Thursday after hitting a two-month high on a trade-weighted basis the previous day, after Britain's Autumn Statement on the budget was read as more growth-supportive and upbeat than some had expected.

Long-dated British government bond yields surged after finance minister Philip Hammond ramped up the government's borrowing forecasts to the tune of an extra 122 billion pounds ($151 bln) over the next five years.

The Office for Budget Responsibility said Brexit would lower trade flows, business investment and migration, cutting growth potential. But its downward growth revisions were less severe than some had expected, with the economy still expected to expand by 1.4 percent next year and 1.7 percent in 2018.

The budget drove the pound almost 1 percent higher against a euro that was trading at 20-month lows against the dollar , sterling's strongest since mid-September. And that in turn lifted the Bank of England's trade-weighted sterling index to its highest in two months.

"The OBR presented a relatively upbeat set of economic forecasts, expecting only a modest slowdown in growth in the coming years, although they could still prove too cautious," said MUFG currency economist Lee Hardman.

"At the margin the developments support our outlook for the pound to continue to defy more pessimistic expectations."

On Thursday, though, sterling was a touch lower, trading down 0.2 percent at 84.99 pence per euro.

Against the dollar, which surged to almost-14-year-highs on Wednesday after robust durable goods data and minutes from the Federal Reserve that bolstered market expectations for an interest rate hike next month, sterling edged down 0.1 percent on the day to $1.2441.

Down by almost a fifth against the dollar over the past year, sterling has proven more resilient since the start of October, helped by signs the economy is doing better than many economists had feared after June's vote to leave the EU and by hopes that Brexit could be softer than some had feared.

The pound jumped above $1.25 on Monday after Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to address business concerns that Britain could fall off a "cliff edge" when it exits the European Union, hinting at some form of transitional agreement.

But sterling has struggled to push on since, and analysts are still divided over the broader outlook for the currency heading into the formal launch of Brexit talks next year.

"Recently we've seen a softer tone from Theresa May," said BNP Paribas currency strategist Clara Leonard. "The negotiations are going to soften up but a hard Brexit has been priced into sterling's valuation, and therefore it should start to hinge higher."

Strategists at one of the market's most consistent dollar bulls, Deutsche Bank, forecast the pound to fall to $1.06 and 90 pence per euro next year. (Editing by Dominic Evans)