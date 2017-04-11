* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 11 Sterling steadied against the
dollar and euro on Tuesday as investors looked to data expected
to show British consumer inflation stayed above the Bank of
England's 2 percent target in March.
A 2.3 percent year-on-year rise in prices in February, which
came after one BoE rate-setter voted in favour of a rate hike at
its last policy meeting, fuelled expectations that rates could
rise as soon as early 2018, which in turn shored up sterling.
But the pound has fallen back since the start of April, with
comments from BoE Governor Mark Carney and fellow policymaker
Gertjan Vlieghe pouring cold water on the idea that Britain's
record-low interest rates could increase any time soon.
Data due at 0830 GMT is expected to show inflation steady at
2.3 percent in March.
"The underlying trend in UK inflation is still negative as
the significant fall in the value of sterling will continue to
fuel import prices. Note that input prices in the manufacturing
sector increased by 19 percent in February, which at least
partially will be passed on to UK consumers," wrote Rabobank
strategists in a research note.
"Consequently, real disposable income will continue to
shrink, which does not bode well for the demand-driven UK
economy."
Sterling was flat at $1.2405 ahead of the data, and
at 85.37 pence per euro.
