* Sterling volatility jumps to record highs
* Sterling index off 8-week lows, short bets pile up
* UBS says BoE could ease policy if economy slows
(updates with recovery to spot price)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, June 13 Sterling steadied after hitting
an eight-week low on Monday, although jitters days before
Britons vote on whether to leave the EU or not drove the cost of
hedging against huge swings in the exchange rate to record
highs.
Betting markets have lowered the chances of the country
remaining in the European Union after some recent polls showed
the "Leave" camp ahead, creating anxiety amongst investors.
The implied probability of a referendum vote to stay fell to
around 68 percent on Monday, down about 10 percentage points
from last week, according to Betfair.
Hedge funds and asset managers are increasingly seeking to
protect their exposure to UK markets through derivatives, while
large retail trading platforms have raised the amount customers
have to deposit to trade the pound ahead of the vote.
Speculators ramped up bets against the pound at the fastest
pace in nearly five years in the week to June 7 with net short
positions valued at nearly $6 billion -- the highest in three
years.
Many analysts reckon a vote to leave on June 23 would jolt
Britain's economy and send sterling tumbling by 15-20 percent,
while a vote to stay would be likely to drive the currency
sharply higher. All of which means traders are braced for more
volatility in the coming days.
"We expect incoming polls to move the pound more
aggressively than before," said Charalambos Pissouros, senior
analyst at IronFX Global.
"If new polls continue to show a tight race between the two
campaigns as we approach the voting day, the outcome is likely
to become even more uncertain and hence, volatility in sterling
is likely to heighten further."
Euro/sterling one-month implied volatility,
derived from an option that covers the referendum date and its
aftermath, hit 26.2 percent according to Reuters data, exceeding
the previous record of around 25 percent hit during the global
financial crisis in 2008.
The equivalent sterling/dollar one-month implied volatility
rocketed to 28.15 percent, close to its 2008 peak of
around 29 percent.
NERVOUSNESS
The pound fell to its lowest since mid-April before
recovering to trade at $1.4265, up 0.15 percent on the day ahead
of a fresh set of opinion polls likely to be released later. The
euro was up 0.4 percent at 79.20 pence, having hit
an 8-week high of 79.865 pence earlier in the day.
The Brexit issue has dominated the market since late last
year, driving a decline of more than 10 percent in sterling on a
trade-weighted basis between mid-November and mid-April.
Britain's hefty current account deficit -- 7 percent of
output in the last quarter of 2015 -- makes the economy, and the
currency, vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
Worries about Brexit have also contributed to the UK economy
losing momentum in recent months, and investors have pushed back
rate hike expectations to the end of the decade. In fact, some
in the market are pricing in a chance of a rate cut before the
end of the year.
UBS said there were signs that growth may slow further in
the second quarter and some policymakers on the Bank of
England's monetary policy committee could consider rate cuts.
"The market would then begin quickly to speculate on what
form of easing will take place," John Wraith, a strategist at
the bank, said in a note on Monday.
"We think it is likely the Bank of England would cut
interest rates first, possibly to zero. Thereafter we think the
resumption of 'quantitative easing' in the form of gilt
purchases would be favoured."
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by John
Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)