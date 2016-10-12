LONDON Oct 12 Sterling gained around a quarter
of a cent against the dollar on Wednesday after Prime Minister
Theresa May said Britain would seek a deal with the European
Union that will include maximum possible access to the bloc's
single market.
May told Parliament that Britain would be ambitious in its
negotiations and would strive for "the maximum possible access
to the European market for firms to trade with and operate
within", though the deal must also include curbs on immigration.
Sterling climbed to $1.2275 after May's comments,
from around $1.2250 beforehand. That left it up 1.2 percent on
the day but below highs hit after news that parliament would be
allowed some scrutiny of the Brexit process.
Against the euro, the pound strengthened to 89.84 pence
, from 89.94 pence per euro before.
(Reporting by Jemima Kelly; editing by Patrick Graham)