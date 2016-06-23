* Assets in "short" sterling ETFs double since Monday
* Investors using ETF to hedge risk: ETF Securities
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 23 Retail investors wanting to
hedge against weakness in the pound if Britain votes to leave
the European Union have pumped money into exchange traded funds
(ETFs) that allow them to short the currency, taking assets
managed by such funds to a record high.
Total assets held by such ETFs touched $279.9
million on Wednesday, sharply higher from $115.6 million on
Monday, ETF Securities said in a note.
In contrast, "long" sterling positions were at
$27.7 million, according to ETF Securities, which says it has a
99 percent share in the European foreign exchange ETF market.
The threat of a possible British exit from the European
Union, or Brexit, has resulted in volatile moves in the sterling
market this year. Wednesday's polls by ComRes and YouGov showed
a last-minute rise in support for Britain to remain in the EU.
Sterling slumped to a seven-year low in February
before surging 6.8 percent in the following two months. It again
slipped 5 percent from early May to mid-June, before bouncing
back 6 percent following the publication of some polls
indicating a "remain" outcome in the June 23 referendum.
Niche ETFs are popular among retail investors who otherwise
find it expensive to short currencies or access complex trades
that often require derivatives and leverage.
ETF Securities' currency exchange-traded products are based
on Morgan Stanley's foreign exchange indices, and use forward
contracts and swaps to replicate the performance of the
underlying index.
(Editing by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Mark Heinriuch)