LONDON May 4 Sterling slipped again on
Wednesday, having recorded its biggest one-day fall against the
dollar for six weeks in the previous session after a poll showed
the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union
neck-and-neck with the campaign to stay in.
The poll helped drive down the pound by about 1 percent
versus the greenback, though the currency had already
been weakened by poor survey of manufacturing sector managers
that underlined the economic risks posed by the June 23
referendum.
An equivalent survey of the construction sector on
Wednesday, which showed output grew at its slowest rate in
nearly three years in April, had little effect on the currency.
Most economists reckon that a Brexit would deal a blow to
the British economy, with a hefty current account deficit - 7
percent of GDP in the last quarter of last year - leaving
Britain vulnerable to any pull-back in investment flows.
Worries about that have helped drive the pound down about 9
percent on a trade-weighted basis since late last year.
On Wednesday sterling edged down 0.2 percent to $1.4500
, almost three U.S. cents away from the four-month high
of $1.4770 it had hit on Tuesday before the poll and the
manufacturing data was released.
"The market is very uncertain about how to price in the
Brexit risk - it is struggling to find an equilibrium,"
Commerzbank's head of currency research, Ulrich Leuchtmann,
said.
"It was priced in very aggressively in Februrary, then it's
been priced out to a large degree, but the question is: has this
repricing gone too far?"
Tuesday's ICM poll, which was weighted to take into account
the likelihood of respondents taking part in the vote, showed 45
percent of voters favoured a Brexit, against 44 percent who
wanted to stay in the 28-member bloc.
Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit
for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum.
Despite the closeness of most of the polls, bookmakers have
consistently put the "In" campaign well ahead of those who want
to leave the bloc. Betting website Betfair shows the chances of
a Brexit at around 31 percent.
Against the euro, sterling was steady at 79.12 pence
on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow's services index is by far the most important and
if it follows the decline in yesterday's manufacturing series,
we would expect increasing talk that the looming EU referendum
is weighing on business sentiment, which would be negative for
sterling," RBC Capital Markets strategists wrote.
"Our trade of the week this week, partly based on this view,
is long euro/dollar."
(Editing by Louise Ireland and Angus MacSwan)