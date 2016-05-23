(Adds details about flows, quote)

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON May 23 Sterling gave back some of last week's 1-percent gain against the dollar as investors, still worried that a looming June 23 referendum could see Britons vote to leave the European Union, moved away from riskier assets.

Sentiment was also weighed down by warnings from Prime Minister David Cameron and finance minister George Osborne that a vote to leave the EU could push Britain into a year-long recession and cost at least half a million jobs.

But having traded as high as $1.4550, sterling slipped back to $1.4475, a 0.2 percent decline on the day.

Sterling tends to underperform during times of risk aversion because of the huge investment flows Britain relies on to balance its more than 5-percent current account deficit. Flows dry up when investors are worried about growth and market stability - jitters that are heightened by any developments that make a Brexit look more likely.

Several polls last week put the "In" camp well ahead in the run up to the vote, easing some fears and driving bookmarkers to widen their odds on a Brexit to about 7/2, indicating a 22-percent chance.

That, along with a robust UK retail sales report for April, boosted sterling to a 3-1/2-month high against a trade-weighted basket of currencies. Data from investment bank UBS showed sterling was bought aggressively by asset managers and hedge funds last week with the bank witnessing the strongest net inflow for more than three years.

But analysts said the pound would be vulnerable and could see bouts of volatility in coming weeks.

"After last week's surprise sterling outperformance, we think that it is only a matter of time before the summer buzz wears off and reality kicks in," ING currency strategist, Viraj Patel, said. "Brexit" would continue to dominate the market debate, he said.

"While a flurry of polls last week placed the 'Remain' campaign comfortably in the lead, clear evidence of a divide in sentiment among various demographic groups is concerning as it makes the outcome particularly vulnerable to voter turnout."

Against the euro, sterling was flat at 77.35 pence .

Brexit concerns drove the pound down 11 percent on a trade-weighted basis between mid-November and early April, when it hit a 2-1/2-year low, but it has recovered almost 5 percent. That rise came as investors priced out chances of a rate cut that some were factoring in if Britain opted to leave the union.

But with investors also starting to factor in greater chances that the Federal Reserve could raise rates this summer, traders expect gains in the pound against the dollar to run out.

"Sterling/dollar is getting very overpriced relative to the market's pricing of interest-rate spreads at the moment," Saxo Bank head of currency strategy, John Hardy, said.

"Sterling/dollar is getting very overpriced relative to the market's pricing of interest-rate spreads at the moment," Saxo Bank head of currency strategy, John Hardy, said.