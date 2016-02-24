(Corrects 7th paragraph to make clear sterling could fall 20
pct)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON Feb 24 The British pound traded near
$1.39 for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, while the
cost of hedging against sharp swings jumped to their highest in
more than four years as concerns that Britons could leave the
European Union deepened.
The latest poll showed the "in" camp is ahead in a
referendum to be held in June but the gap has narrowed. Support
for staying in stood at 51 percent, while 39 percent wanted a
so-called "Brexit" and 10 percent were undecided, according to
the ComRes poll for the Daily Mail.
Sterling fell to $1.3925 with chartists now
targeting the low of $1.35 seen in 2009. The currency has come
under attack since the start of the week, shedding 3 percent
after several senior members of the ruling Conservative Party
threw their weight behind the campaign to leave the European
Union over the weekend.
The euro was 0.3 percent higher at 78.82 pence
although the single currency has been held back on worries that
the euro zone itself could face a period of uncertainty if
Britain chose to leave the Union.
"The growing anxiety over the pending EU referendum vote and
the uncertain impact it may have on the UK economy have
triggered an aggressive selloff in sterling," said Lukman
Otunuga, analyst at FXTM.
The uncertainty has pushed back chances of an interest rate
hike by the Bank of England. Instead, BoE Governor Mark Carney
reminded investors that the BoE could still use rate cuts and a
broadening of a bond-buying programme to boost Britain's economy
if needed.
HSBC, a big trader in sterling, said the currency could lose
up to 20 percent of its value and UK economic growth could be up
to 1.5 percentage points lower next year if Britons vote to
leave the European Union in the referendum.
"A vote for Brexit would have potentially huge consequences
for all asset classes. Following a vote to leave we think
uncertainty could grip the UK economy, triggering a potential
slowdown in growth and a collapse in sterling," HSBC analysts
wrote in a note.
Those concerns saw the six-month implied sterling/dollar
volatility, options that cover the June referendum,
hit 13.35 percent on Wednesday as investors sought protection
against further big falls in the pound. That was its highest
since September 2011.
The increased demand to hedge has also seen options
contracts indicating the largest bias towards
sterling weakness over the next six months since at least the
parliamentary elections of 2010.
(Editing by Katharine Houreld)