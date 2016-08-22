(Updates prices, adds new quote, details)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON Aug 22 Sterling gained on Monday, after
registering its strongest week in five against the dollar as a
run of robust economic data suggested Britain's economy was
faring better than expected following its vote to leave the
European Union.
With little in the way of domestic political or economic
developments on Monday, analysts said the pound's gains could be
mainly attributed to investors closing out hefty short positions
against it in order to avoid losses from any upward moves.
Data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on
Friday showed positioning is stretched: sterling net short
positions soared to a record high of 94,238 contracts in the
week to Aug. 16.
The political uncertainty surrounding Brexit has darkened
Britain's economic, business and investment outlook, and the
Bank of England's first interest rate cut in seven years and
relaunch of its quantitative easing programme this month has
only piled on more pain for sterling.
"Speculators have been adding to their short positions every
week since the UK voted to leave the EU - clearly, the pound has
been becoming a one-sided trade," said Forex.com analyst Fawad
Razaqzada.
"But what this means is that you will get to see lots of
short squeeze rallies every now and again, especially as the
main sterling-negative factors are already out of the way now,
including the Brexit vote and the Bank of England's response."
Sterling was half a percent up on Monday at $1.3144
and up 0.6 percent against the euro at 86.10 pence.
The pound was boosted last week by inflation and retail
sales numbers for July that beat forecasts, adding to signs
there has been little immediate impact on consumers from the
Brexit vote. Better-than-expected jobless claims data also
lifted the currency.
Some of the week's gains, however, were eroded on Friday
when sterling posted its biggest one-day fall against the dollar
in two weeks - 0.7 percent - on a Bloomberg report that Britain
could formally begin the process of leaving the EU early next
year.
A government spokeswoman said Prime Minister Theresa May
would not invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which
formally begins divorce proceedings, before the end of this
year. "We don't recognise this briefing," a Downing Street
spokeswoman said when asked about the report.
"The... price action on Friday (was) a gentle reminder about
the risks sterling faces once UK-EU negotiations on terms of
Brexit start," said ING currency strategist Petr Krpata.
"Despite the already meaningful fall, and very cheap
valuation levels, we still look for more sterling downside in
coming months, both against the euro and the dollar."
(editing by John Stonestreet and Raissa Kasolowsky)