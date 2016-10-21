* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1
* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
LONDON Oct 21 Sterling slipped to a four-day
low under $1.22 on Friday, hurt by expectations that Britain's
economy is likely to suffer from a hardline stance by the
European Union in negotiations on the country's exit from the
bloc.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is in Brussels to
attend her first EU summit since Britain's vote to leave the
bloc in June, tried to reassure EU leaders over Brexit but was
told by French President Francois Hollande to prepare for tough
talks.
Sterling had been trading just above $1.22 for most
of the European trading session, but fell to as low as $1.2171
after U.S. traders arrived at their desks. By 1410 GMT it was
trading at $1.2198, down half a percent on the day.
"Obviously the dollar's been on the front foot today and
sterling has taken another dip since the U.S. came in," said a
trader with one large international bank in London.
"Looking at the price action, there may have been some
orders go through on sterling yen. $1.22 was a level on the day
after the flash crash, so there is the feeling that somewhere in
the mid $1.22s was a pivot level for the pound and we have
broken that. I would stress today this is happening in pretty
thin volumes."
The pound has fallen nearly 18 percent since the June vote
with losses accelerating in October after May raised the spectre
of a "hard" Brexit, where the government will negotiate for an
exit that favours tighter immigration controls over free trade,
likely curbing foreign investment needed to fund Britain's huge
current account deficit.
"Investors have started to price in the impact of a hard
Brexit on the economy and the current account driven by the
political stalemate between the UK and the rest of Europe. In
addition, there is concern that an inflation surge will prevent
the BoE from supporting the economy," said Nick Kounis, head of
macro research at ABN-Amro.
Sterling's slide has sent inflation expectations soaring,
driving investors to reassess chances of further easing by the
Bank of England this year. It also led some analysts to say that
foreign investors were demanding an extra premium before buying
gilts.
Britain's 10-year gilt yield was little changed in early
trade at around 1.09 percent, holding below roughly
four-month highs hit on Monday at 1.22 percent.
Against the euro, the pound was flat at 89.185 pence
. The single currency had been hurt on Thursday by
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments, as he
quashed speculation that the ECB was considering how to wind
down bond purchases.
"The euro is still licking its wounds after yesterday's ECB
announcement where Draghi made a forceful statement against any
tapering," said analysts at RBC Capital Markets.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly)