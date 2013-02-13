(Repeats to add link to Reuters Instrument Code (RIC), no
* High Growth Segment to launch in March
* Regulations, free float requirement relaxed for
medium-sized firms
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Feb 13 The London Stock Exchange
is to launch a new niche market next month featuring less
stringent listing terms for fast-growing companies wanting to
raise funds on Britain's stock market.
The LSE's High Growth Segment market will allow medium-sized
growth companies to go public with as little as 10 percent of
their shares put on the market, unlike the LSE's main market
where the normal minimum free float requirement is 25 percent.
Billed as a "stepping stone" to a premium listing, it fills
the gap between the LSE's main market and its junior Alternative
Investment Market (AIM) for small, growing companies which has
no minimum requirement on how much of the company must be
floated.
The High Growth Segment was developed in consultation with
the British government, which has been considering easing
listing rules for technology companies in particular since
September to stem the flow of high-growth companies heading
across the Atlantic in search of capital.
Companies keen to list must have achieved an annual revenue
growth rate of at least 20 percent over a three-year period, be
incorporated according to European Economic Area (EEA)
regulations, publish an approved prospectus and offer a minimum
of 10 percent of its shares in free float provided these shares
are worth over 30 million pounds ($47 million).
To list on the main market, companies must make at least 25
percent of their shares freely available, unless a waiver is
granted by the UK Listing Authority (UKLA).
In contrast to the UK, the United States provides a
well-established hub for tech listings and has seen a continued
flow of stock market flotations over the last year, while the UK
has seen a drop in activity.
Europe has seen a slowdown in new listings generally over
the last two years, as euro zone debt worries buffeted stock
markets, and some technology firms, such as Edwards Group Ltd
, ditched their attempts to go public in London in
favour of the United States.
"By creating a segment we can build on the positive signs of
market recovery in wider markets," Marcus Stuttard, the LSE's
head of UK Markets told Reuters.
"Companies and advisers see this and the whole body of
stakeholders and government backing equities. We are not gauging
success simply on the number of companies in this segment,"
Stuttard said.
The announcement of the High Growth Segment coincided with
the FinovateEurope event in London, a showcase of the latest
products and services for the financial industry.
Exhibitor CurrencyFair, a Dublin-based money transfer
service founded in 2009, said the LSE's new market segment was a
tempting proposition.
"That would be very interesting," said Jonathan Potter,
sales and finance director. "As long as the due diligence is
straight forward and the costs of doing it are right."
However, others said a share market flotation was not always
a good thing for developing companies, where companies cannot
afford to take their eyes off the competition.
"You would distract so much attention from the business if
you go public because you would be busy with your investors the
whole time," said Conny Dorrestijn, marketing officer of Dutch
banking software developer Five Degrees.