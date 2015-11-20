LONDON Nov 20 Shares in easyJet and
Ryanair fell 1 to 3 percent on Friday, underperforming
the European travel and leisure index, with traders
citing an attack on a luxury hotel in Mali and broker downgrades
as reasons for the weakness.
Shares of British Airways owner IAG were also down
1.4 percent.
"Mali attacks (have led to) follow-on concerns," said Atif
Latif, director at Guardian Stockbrokers.
Gunmen attacked the hotel full of foreigners in Mali's
capital Bamako, taking 170 people hostage. A Turkish government
official said six Turkish Airlines staff members were are among
the people in the hotel.
Kepler Cheuvreux cut its rating on easyJet to "reduce" from
"hold", while Barclays cut its target price for the stock.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright; Editing by Lionel
Laurent)