LONDON Aug 9 Britain's leading banking index
inched higher on Tuesday and recovered, in sterling
terms, all of the losses it suffered in the aftermath of June's
landmark vote in which the UK vote to leave the European Union.
The FTSE 350 Banks index was up 0.3 percent
higher at 3,412.48 points by 0705 GMT after rising to as high as
3,421.97, surpassing its close of 3,411.75 points on June 23 for
the first time since.
Gains on the index, however, have largely been driven by
HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered, which
have large operations outside the UK and whose shares have
handily outperformed their more domestic-focused peers.
Shares of Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland
have lost nearly a quarter of their value since the Brexit vote.
The UK banking index remains down more than 10 percent
year-to-date. In U.S. dollar terms the losses are double that
because of the slump in the value of sterling.
In contrast, the blue-chip FTSE 100 is up around 9
percent so far in 2016, in sterling terms, and advanced to its
highest level since June last year earlier in the week.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)