LONDON, April 25 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.52 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BARRATT DEVT 6.00 0.23 INFORMA 13.55 0.35 ITV 14.10 2.05 LEGAL & GENERAL 9.95 2.29 MERLIN 4.40 0.12 RELX 22.30 1.00 TRAVIS PERKINS 29.25 0.28 UNILEVER 25.56 1.20 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) COBHAM 8.13 CITY OF LONDON INV 4.05 ELEMENTIS 9.85 G4S 5.82 JD WETHERSPOON 4.00 MCCARTHY 1.00 NATIONAL EXPRESS 7.65 P2P 11.50 RATHBONE 34.00 SHI 2.91 SENIOR 4.36 SPIRAX 48.20 TULLETT PREBON 11.25 UBM 16.30 WEIR 29.00 WILLIAM HILL 8.40 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)