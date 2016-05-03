LONDON, May 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BP 0.10 USc 4.86 KINGFISHER 6.92 0.61 LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 25.20 0.31 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ACACIA MINING 2.80 USc CARD FACTORY 6.00 CRODA 38.00 DERWENT LONDON 30.80 EDINBURGH INVST 5.20 HENDERSON GROUP 7.20 IBSTOCK 4.40 JRP GROUP 1.10 LOOKERS 2.05 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS 7.00 POLYMETAL INTL 13.00 USc PLAYTECH 18.90 USc RIGHTMOVE 27.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)