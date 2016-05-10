LONDON, May 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.01 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Admiral Group 63.4 0.487822 Centrica 8.43 Yes 1.6536316 GlaxoSmithKline 19 3.5866301 Inmarsat 28.602 ($ cents) 0.344725 WM Morrison 3.5 0.294133 J Sainsbury 8.1 0.444148 Sage Group 4.8 0.2007284 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ABDN.ASSET.MAN. 7.5 BARR (AG) PLC 9.97 CARILLION 12.55 ELECTRA PVT EQTY 44 F&C COMM PRP 0.5 FIDESSA GROUP 70.4 SAGA 5 UK COMM PROP TST 0.92 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)