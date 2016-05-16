LONDON, May 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.27 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Bunzl 26.25 0.34 HSBC Holdings 0.1 (USD) Yes 5.27 Imperial Brands 23.5 0.88 Intertek Group 35.3 0.22 Provident Financial 80.9 0.46 Royal Dutch Shell A 0.47 (USD) Yes 5.35 Royal Dutch Shell B 0.47 (USD) Yes 4.76 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) 3i Infrastructure 3.625 Bellway 34 Clarkson 40 Dignity 14.31 Howden Joinery Group 7.1 Keller Group 18.3 Michael Page International 7.9 NMC Health 6.2 Redefine International 1.04 Ted Baker 34.6 Woodford 0.16 Witan Investment Trust Closed Fund 8.5 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)