LONDON, Oct 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.05 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT
(pence) OPTION
Aviva 7.42 1.17
British Land Company 7.3 0.29
Kingfisher 3.25 0.28
Sky 20.95 0.85
Smith & Nephew 9.4 0.33
Travis Perkins 15.25 0.15
WPP 19.55 0.98
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AA 3.6
Ascential 1.5
A.G. Barr 3.53
Balfour Beatty 0.9
Bodycote 5
Cobham 2.03
James Fisher and Sons 8.55
Hastings Group 3.3
The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.25
Murray International Trust 10.5
RIT Capital Partners 15.5
Rightmove 19
Saga 2.7
SIG 1.83
Synthomer 3.5
Unite Group 6
