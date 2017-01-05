LONDON, Jan 5 The following FTSE 100 companies went
ex-dividend on Thursday, meaning investors no longer qualify for the latest
dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers has taken 0.4 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
BR LAND 5.84 0.2365251
CO
MICRO 23.6 0.2069968
FOCUS
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AUTO TRAD 1.7
AVEVA GROUP 13
DAIRY CREST 6.2
FOR COL INV TR 2.45
GVC HOLDINGS 12.5
MCCARTHY 3.5
MURRAY INTL TR 10.5
PARAGON GROUP 9.2
PAYPOINT 38.9
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)