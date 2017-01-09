BRIEF-Allied World Europe launches UK commercial division
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd
LONDON, Jan 9 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Countryside 3.4 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 0.85 QinetiQ Group 2 Scottish Investment Trust PLC 17.25 WH Smith 30.5 Workspace Group 10.88 Workspace Group 10.88 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
* Outpost Medicine LLC files to say raises about $15 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $45 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBg4hX)