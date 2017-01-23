LONDON, Jan 23 No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Bankers Investment Trust Closed Fund 4.6 City of London Investment Trust Closed Fund 4.05 GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.9 Halfords Group 10 (Reporting by Kit Rees)