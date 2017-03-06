LONDON, March 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION BHP Billiton 40 (U.S. cents) 2.72 CRH 46.2 (euro cents) Yes 1.31 Hargreaves Lansdown 8.6 0.08 Land Securities Group 7.16 0.22 Persimmon 25 0.30 Shire 20.64 0.73 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Ashmore 4.55 Alliance Trust 3.274 Dechra Pharm 6.11 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Jupiter Fund Management 22.7 Kennedy Wilson 12 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust 3 Personal Assets 1.4 Renishaw Plc 12.5 Safestore HLD 6.44 St. Modwen 4.06 Thomas Cook Group 0.5 Temple Bar Invesmtent 16.18 (Reporting by Helen Reid)