LONDON, March 13 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.66 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British American Tobacco 118.1 8.71 Direct Line 9.7 0.53 Hammerson 3.92 0.12 Randgold Resources 100 (U.S. cents) 0.30 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.6 Tritax Big Box REIT 0.08 CLS Holdings 40 Crest Nicholson 18.5 Domino's Pizza 4.5 Essentra 14.4 Grafton Group 9 Londonmetric Property 1.44 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 5.66 (Reporting by Kit Rees)