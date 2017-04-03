LONDON, April 3 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.75 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Aviva 15.88 2.53 GKN 5.9 0.40 Hikma 18 0.10 Lloyds Banking Group 2.2 5.85 Next 45 0.25 Paddy Power Betfair 113 0.36 Pearson 34 1.10 Rentokil Initial 2.38 0.17 St James's Place 20.67 0.42 Smiths Group 13.55 0.21 Wolseley 36.67 0.36 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BBA Aviation 9.12 (U.S. cents) Berendsen 22.5 Electra Private Equity Closed Fund 2612 F&C Commercial Property Trust LTD 0.5 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 6.8 James Fisher and Sons 17.6 IMI 24.7 Ladbrokes Coral 2 Moneysupermarket.com Group 7.1 The Mercantile Investment Trust 15.25 Murray International Trust 16 RIT Capital Partners 16 Rotork 3.15 DS Smith 4.6 Sanne Group 6.4 Ultra Electronics Holdings 33.6 Virgin Money 3.5 Vesuvius 11.4 John Wood Group 22.5 (U.S. cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)