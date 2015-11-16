Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.37 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
BUNZL 11.75 0.1520198
CARNIVAL 30 cents ($) 0.1404128
IMPERIAL 49.1 1.8433543
TOBACCO
SAINSBURY 4 0.2201271
(J)
VODAFONE 3.68 3.8097118
GROUP
WHITBREAD 28.5 0.2026426
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
DCC 26.432
EDINBURGH INV 5.2
GENUS 13.4
GT PORTLAND EST 2.88
P2P GLOBAL INVE 18.5
REDEFINE INTL 1.584
SCOT MTG INV TR 1.38
SOPHOS GRP 0.7 cents ($)
TALKTALK 5.29
TATE & LYLE 8.2
WITAN INV TST 7.7
(Reporting by Kit Rees)