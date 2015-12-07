LONDON, Dec 7 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1 point off the
index.
In addition, IAG went ex-div on Monday, taking an estimated 0.4
points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Associated 25.00 0.3395769
British Foods
Babcock 6.05 0.1184266
3I Group 6.00 0.225356
Next 53.00 0.3041788
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
RIC Company Dividend (pence)
BWNG.L BROWN (N) GROUP Interim GBp 5.67
BYG.L BIG YELLOW GRP Extra GBp 9.68
CWK.L CRANSWICK Interim GBp 11.6
FCPTL.L F&C COMM PRP Interim GBp 0.5
HSV.L HOMESERVE Interim GBp 3.8
INVP.L INVESTEC Interim GBp 9.5
NTG.L NORTHGATE Interim GBp 5.1
PETSP.L PETS AT HOME Interim GBp 2
POLYP.L POLYMETAL INT Special USD 30 $cents
TMPL.L TEMPLE BAR INV Interim GBp 7.93
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)