LONDON, Dec 28 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.44 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX
(pence) IMPACT
DIXONS CARPHONE 3.25 0.12
EXPERIAN 12.50 USc 0.32
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
AVEVA 6.00
HALMA 4.98
MICRO FOCUS 16.94 USc
SCOTTISH INVT TRUST 7.50
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)