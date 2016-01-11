LONDON, Jan 11 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.42 points off the
index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED
(pence) IMPACT
Ashtead 4 0.078022
Next 60 0.3423673
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
F&C COMM PRP 0.5
NB GLBL FLT GBX 0.99
POUNDLAND 1.65
QINETIQ GRP 1.9
WH SMITH 27.3
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)