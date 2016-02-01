GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil edges up, Wall Street rises as investors parse Trump budget
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
LONDON, Feb 1 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.91 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT Imperial 49.1 1.8333015 Tobacco Unilever 23 1.0754123 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Daejan Holdings 35 Edinburgh Inv 5.2 P2P Global C 9.5 P2P Global 13.7 Investments Stagecoach 3.5 Group Victrex 35.09 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
May 23 Constellation Brands Inc, which makes Corona and Modelo beers, has offered to buy Jack Daniel's owner Brown-Forman Corp, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.