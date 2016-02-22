LONDON, Feb 22 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.3 points off the index. RIC Company Name Dividend (Pence) Impact DIAGEO 22.60 2.22 EASYJET 55.20 0.54 RIO TINTO 74.21 3.56 TOTAL 6.32 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC Company Name Dividend (Pence) BEAZLEY 25 HICL INF. 1.674 LANCASHIRE 10 U.S. cents (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)