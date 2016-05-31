LONDON, May 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 10.30 0.13 MARKS & SPENCER 16.50 1.07 NATIONAL GRID 28.34 4.06 TAYLOR WIMPEY 9.20 1.17 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALLIANCE TRUST 2.83 DEBENHAMS 1.02 DFS FURNITURE 3.50 GRAINGER 1.45 GREENCORE 2.55 GT PORTLAND ESTATES 5.60 LAIRD 8.60 MARSHALLS 6.75 SPIRE HEALTHCARE 2.40 SSP 2.50 SYNTHOMER 5.40 ZOOPLA 1.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)