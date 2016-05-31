BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 31 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX (pence) IMPACT ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 10.30 0.13 MARKS & SPENCER 16.50 1.07 NATIONAL GRID 28.34 4.06 TAYLOR WIMPEY 9.20 1.17 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) ALLIANCE TRUST 2.83 DEBENHAMS 1.02 DFS FURNITURE 3.50 GRAINGER 1.45 GREENCORE 2.55 GT PORTLAND ESTATES 5.60 LAIRD 8.60 MARSHALLS 6.75 SPIRE HEALTHCARE 2.40 SSP 2.50 SYNTHOMER 5.40 ZOOPLA 1.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.