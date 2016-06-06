BRIEF-Millennial enters into property option agreement with Liberty One Lithium
* Millennial enters into property option agreement to joint venture up to 80% Pocitos West Project
LONDON, June 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 9.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Johnson Matthey 52 0.39 Vodafone Group 7.77 7.95 WPP PLC 28.78 1.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) B&M European Value Retail S.A. 8.5 Booker Group 4.03 British Empire Trust PLC 2 Cineworld Group 12.5 Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 8.75 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust PLC 6.2 Shaftesbury PLC 3.56 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC 1.58 Temple Bar Investment Closed Fund 8.09 Victrex 11.73 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
DUBAI, May 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.