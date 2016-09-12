CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches upward as banks, resource stocks gain
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
LONDON, Sept 12 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.25 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Hargreaves Lansdown 26.2 0.22 Worldpay Group 0.65 0.03 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.55 BBA Aviation 3.63 (U.S. cents) Computacenter 7.2 Derwent London 11.088 Inmarsat 20.59 (U.S. cents) Renishaw PLC 35.5 Restaurant Group 6.8 Sophos Group 1.1 (U.S. cents) (Reporting by Kit Rees)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017