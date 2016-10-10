LONDON, Oct 10 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.8 points off the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
Centrica 3.6 0.8
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Tritax Big Box 1.24
Close Brothers Group 38
Daejan Holdings 58
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust 7
Hays 1.99
JPMorgan Emerging Market 9
NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 1.09
OneSavings Bank 2.9
Spirax-Sarco Engineering 22.5
Spectris 18
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)