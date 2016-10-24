LONDON, Oct 24 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.62 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION MAX (pence) IMPACT BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 24.70 0.97 ITV 2.40 0.35 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 43.20 0.25 UNILEVER 28.90 1.38 WOLSELEY 66.72 0.67 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BANKERS INVT TRUST 4.40 BOOKER GROUP 0.63 DECHRA 12.91 GALLIFORD TRY 56.00 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)