LONDON, Nov 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.92 points off
the index.
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT
(pence)
Bunzl 13 0.17
Imperial Brands 54.1 2.07
Marks & Spencer 6.8 0.44
Sainsbury 3.6 0.24
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are:
COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND
(pence)
Edinburgh Investment Trust Closed Fund 5.4
Genus 14.7
Kennedy Wilson Europe Real Estate 12
Lancashire 61
Redefine International 0.8824
Softcat 17.8
Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust 1.39
Sophos Group 1.3 (U.S. cents)
Spire Health 1.3
The Renewables Infrastructure Group 1.5625
Vedanta Resources 20 (U.S. cents)
Witan Investment Trust 8.5
(Reporting by Kit Rees)