LONDON, April 19 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.1 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) BAE Systems 12.7 1.58 Barratt Developments 7.3 0.29 Intu Properties 9.4 0.33 Mondi 38.19 (EUc) 0.46 Smurfit Kappa Group 57.6 (EUc) 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aggreko 17.74 Balfour Beatty 1.8 Bankers Investment Trust Closed Fund 4.4 Bodycote 10.8 Capital & Counties Properties 1 Drax Group 0.4 Man Group 3.62 Hochschild 1.38 (USc) Hansteen Holdings 1.68 International Public Partnerships Limited 3.325 Inmarsat 33.37 (USc) John Laing Group 6.3 Newriver REIT 4 Petrofac 43.8 (USc) Rathbone Brothers 36 Unite Group 12 (Reporting by Kit Rees)