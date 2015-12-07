Dec 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 38
points, or 0.5 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,238.29 points on
Friday, still smarting from disappointment around new measures announced in
European Central Bank's policy update on Thursday, and with the failure of OPEC
members to agree on an oil production ceiling pulling down miners and oil
stocks.
* INSURERS: British insurers Aviva and Prudential and the
Lloyd's of London insurance market were among 19 firms to have their capital
calculation models approved by the Bank of England on Saturday, enabling them to
lower costs under new rules.
* BHP BILLITON: Anglo-Australian miner BHP Billiton Plc will cut 76
jobs from its Canadian potash operations due to low commodity prices, a company
spokesperson said on Friday.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc plans to cut more jobs in its investment
banking unit, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday, as the British
bank steps up efforts to slash costs and boost profit.
* GLENCORE: Glencore Plc, a global miner and trading company under
pressure due to concerns about its huge debt pile, will inform investors this
week that it expects to complete its $10 billion debt reduction plan ahead of
its schedule, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1LX7uIe)
* HEATHROW AIRPORT: Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron could approve as
soon as this week the building of a new runway at Heathrow Airport,
ending decades of political deadlock as well as breaking a famous pledge made in
2009 not to allow a third runway to be built at Europe's busiest hub airport.
* EU REFERENDUM: Prime Minister David Cameron has privately conceded he may
have to campaign for Britain to leave the European Union if he continues to be
"completely ignored" by EU partners, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday.
* ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING: The outlook for British manufacturing next year has
darkened, with output and new orders deteriorating at rates not seen since 2009,
according to an industry survey on Monday that warned of slowing growth both at
home and abroad.
* PERSIAN GULF FUNDS: Persian Gulf sovereign wealth funds have withdrawn
money from asset managers at a record rate this year as falling oil prices have
left gulf economies scrambling to inject cash into their economies, according to
a Financial Times report published on Sunday.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)