Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20
points, or 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1.4 percent to 6,135.22 points on
Tuesday, marking its biggest drop since February 2009, as a slump in Anglo
American shares hit UK-listed miners.
* BT: The pension scheme of telecoms firm BT said it planned to pull
an 8.4 billion pound ($12.58 billion) government bond investment mandate from
its asset manager Hermes Investment Management, to save costs.
* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto plans to boost
aluminium production next year by about 10 percent due to productivity
improvements, it said on Tuesday, despite a global surplus weighing on prices.
* SERCO: British outsourcing group Serco has lost a contract to run
one of New Zealand's largest prisons following violence and safety lapses at the
troubled detention centre.
* UK GROWTH: The British Chambers of Commerce on Wednesday downgraded its
British growth forecasts for the next three years on the back of weaker trade
and manufacturing, which have been dragged by a slowdown in the global economy.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks dipped, while in
Asia Japan posted stronger-than-expected machinery orders and China announced an
easing of import taxes, lending the market support amid a continuing supply
glut.
* LONDON AIRPORT: A decision over British airport expansion has taken too
long but could legitimately be delayed further due to the impact of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal on air quality data, a leading
candidate for London Mayor said on Tuesday.
* UK REFERENDUM: One of the City's best known investors, Richard Buxton,
chief executive and head of equities at Old Mutual Global Investors, has brushed
off the idea that the UK will separate itself from the European Union, saying
there is "no way" that British voters would accept the risks that come with
Brexit. (bit.ly/1TzJfFP)
* CHINA ECONOMY: China's consumer inflation picked up slightly in November
but remained well under the government's 2015 price target of 3 percent, raising
concerns that the world's no. 2 economy could be sucked into a Japan-style
deflationary trap.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Ashtead Group PLC Q2 2016 Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Release
Carillion PLC Q4 2015 Carillion PLC Interim Management
Statement Release
Stagecoach Group PLC Half Year 2015 Stagecoach Group PLC
Earnings Release
BBA Aviation PLC Q3 2015 BBA Aviation PLC Trading Statement
Release
