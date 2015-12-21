Dec 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower 31 to 39 points, or 0.6 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index fell 0.8 percent to close at 6,052.42 on Friday, as investors showed renewed caution in the wake of the euphoria that followed the U.S. Fed's interest rate hike. * BHP BILLITON: Brazil's Vale SA said on Sunday it will appeal a court decision to freeze some of it and BHP Billiton's Brazilian assets, saying the ruling, which declared the two mining companies responsible for a dam burst last month, was "inappropriate." * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has appointed Rothschild for restructuring of private banking arm, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the process. (on.ft.com/1MpMavk) * ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Warren East said he feels "disquiet" about trading conditions in the unit that supplies power systems for the mining and offshore oil industries, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1MpTiI7) * ASTRAZENECA: Moody's on Friday downgraded AstraZeneca to A3 following its planned acquisitions of Acerta Pharma, ZS Pharma and Takeda Pharmaceutical respiratory assets. * SABMILLER: China Resources Beer has chosen banks to advise on options for its Chinese brewery joint venture with SABMiller Plc, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. SABMiller is being bought over by Anheuser-Busch InBev for about 72 billion pounds ($107.4 billion). (bloom.bg/1Tbw1Pu) * BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude oil prices fell to levels last seen in 2004 on Monday, dropping below the lows hit during the 2008 financial crisis on renewed worries over a global oil glut. Brent futures were trading down 1.36 percent at $36.38 per barrel at 0558 GMT. * BANK OF ENGLAND: One of the Bank of England's policymakers who is considered most likely to call for higher interest rates believes the need for tighter monetary policy is "slightly less immediate" because of slow pay growth and falling oil prices, the Daily Telegraph reported on Sunday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Betfair Group Betfair Group PLC PLC Court Meeting TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com ($1 = 0.6705 pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)