Dec 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 51 points, or 0.8 percent, on Wednesday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index rose 0.8 percent to close at 6,083.10 on Tuesday, led by gains in oil stocks such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell as oil prices edged away from multi-year lows. * SHIRE/BAXALTA: Drug maker Shire has made a new acquisition offer for peer Baxalta International that is roughly in line with the latter's valuation expectations, making a deal in the coming weeks likely, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * SHELL/BG: Shell's proposed $53 billion takeover of rival BG Group will work even if future oil prices are in the low $60s a barrel, it said on Tuesday in announcing another $5 billion cut in spending next year to weather low oil prices. * ASTRAZENECA: U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved AstraZeneca's drug Zurampic to treat a condition associated with gout. * PEARSON: Education publisher has abandoned plans to buy the company which runs British citizenship tests after failing to agree on a compromise with the Competition and Markets Authority, Sky News reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1ZnY4PA) * CRUDE: U.S. crude prices briefly rose to a premium over internationally traded Brent on Wednesday following a report of a surprise dip in U.S. inventories and the potential for more exports in an oil market which still suffers from ballooning oversupply. * LONDON COPPER: London copper edged higher as traders took profits on short positions ahead of Christmas, with the dominant view that poor demand growth in China will stretch into 2016 keeping gains in check. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: EU Guidance on Big Tobacco Opinion expected on Regulation Wednesday regarding a challenge to new European tobacco regulation being brought by Philip Morris TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)