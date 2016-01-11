(Updates futures, adds company news items)

Jan 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21-30 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent by 0749 GMT ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 5,912.44 on Friday, as China's decision to let the yuan weaken rattled global markets and oil shares came under pressure as Brent gave up early gains to trade near an 11-1/2 year low.

* SABMILLER: Japanese beverage maker Asahi Group Holdings Ltd will submit a bid as early as next week to buy SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer brands for as much as 400 billion yen ($3.41 billion), the daily Yomiuri reported.

* ASDA: Asda, the British supermarket arm of U.S. retailer Wal-Mart, will spend a further 500 million pounds ($726 million) cutting prices, it said on Sunday, firing 2016's first shot in a price war that has raged for two years.

* SAINSBURY/ HOME RETAIL: Goods not in stock can arrive within hours at Argos stores, seven days a week, the result of a push to turn the catalogue retailer into a digital business. This has made Argos parent Home Retail attractive to supermarket Sainsbury's as it prepares for grocery competition from U.S. online giant Amazon.

* BARCLAYS: Eleven former employees of Deutsche Bank, Barclays and Societe Generale are due to become on Monday the first people charged formally with conspiracy to rig Euribor, an international benchmark used to set interest rates on a wide range of financial products, including mortgages.

* UK INSURERS/ FLOODS: Britain's insurers are expected to pay 1.3 billion pounds ($1.89 billion) to cover damage caused by floods in December and early January, the Association of British Insurers said on Monday.

* SHELL/ BG GROUP: Royal Dutch Shell's bid to acquire BG Group was dealt a blow on Friday when a first major shareholder said it would vote against the $49 billion deal due to a weak outlook for oil prices and risks related to BG's assets in Brazil.

* BHP BILLITON: The union at global miner BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile said on Friday that it will go on strike on Monday over failed contract negotiations.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Britain's third-biggest house builder by volume Taylor Wimpey said on Monday it was confident of delivering increased returns to its shareholders in 2016 after its sales rose 7 percent last year.

* XCHANGING: Outsourcing company Xchanging Plc said it did not expect a superior cash offer from Ebix Inc and urged shareholders to accept a bid from U.S.-based Computer Sciences Corp.

* SKYEPHARMA: Skyepharma Plc said it estimated full-year revenue to be ahead of its previous expectations as its licence partner, Mundipharma, had agreed to record the first sales milestone of its asthma therapy flutiform in 2015.

* UK BANKS: The acting head of Britain's main financial regulator has denied softening her stance in an interview broadcast by the BBC on Saturday, after her decision last month to drop a wide-ranging review into banks' behaviour sparked concerns about political interference.

* UK ENGINEERING FIRMS: Britain's wettest December in a century could herald brighter prospects for UK engineering and infrastructure stocks this year as companies bid for contracts to repair storm damage and boost the nation's flood defences.

* UK ECONOMY: Britain is becoming less competitive as a base for manufacturers, according to a group representing the factory sector, which warned the government against laying further costs on firms which make cars, chemicals and other goods in the UK.

* UK REFERENDUM: It would not be the "right answer" for Britons to vote to leave the European Union, but the government will have to make it work if they do, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Sunday.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com