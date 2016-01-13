Jan 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points, or 0.7 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 57.41 points higher on Tuesday at 5,929.24, as the retail sector rallied on the back of solid results and upbeat industry data. * BP: British oil and gas company BP announced plans on Tuesday to slash 5 percent of its global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil prices. * SHIRE/BAXALTA: The chief executive of rare disease drugmaker Shire suggested that the company could achieve much higher cost savings from its planned $32 billion acquisition of Baxalta than what was announced with the deal on Monday. * C&C: Irish cider maker C&C Group said it expects to cut 180 jobs, or about 10 percent of its workforce, as it consolidates production facilities. * CRUDE: Crude futures rose on Wednesday for the first time in eight days, with U.S. oil pulling further away from the widely watched $30-per-barrel level breached the previous session, after U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. * COPPER: China's imports of copper last year came in close to the record seen in 2014, despite slower growth in the world's second-biggest economy, customs data showed on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sainsbury's Q3 trading update Dunelm Group Q2 trading update Hays Q2 trading update Tullow Oil Trading update Fenner Q1 trading update Barratt Trading update Developments TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru)